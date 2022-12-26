Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans have rallied around Eve Hewson after the actor spoke out about the “privilege” of having a famous father, U2 star Bono.

Hewson, 31, made her television debut in the 2014 series The Knick by Steven Soderbergh.

She has since starred in a number of TV shows and films, including the critically acclaimed comedy series Bad Sisters, and last year’s Behind Her Eyes on Netflix.

In recent weeks, there has been much discussion about “nepotism babies” – a term used to describe the many celebrities descended from establishment stars.

Examples include Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose, Denzel Washington’s son David, and Stranger Things star Maya Hawke who is the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.

Hewson is the daughter of the singer Bono and activist and businesswoman Alison Hewson.

Writing on Twitter on Saturday (24 December), the actor addressed the ongoing conversation surrounding nepotism babies.

“For those of you who have just tuned into my existence, I am asked about my privilege a lot. And I have always been very keen to state how much my father’s name helped me get a start in acting,” she wrote. “I am beyond grateful for the opportunities I’ve had in my life.”

Bono and Eve Hewson (Getty Images)

She added: “I chose to make a few jokes about it this round. So please don’t take my tweets too seriously. I’m just having the craic. And if I can’t laugh at myself… well, then I really am a privileged c***.”

“And to the Twitter bots and girlos calling me a spoiled brat… please don’t forget to have a sense of humour in life. And try to be kind. We all need a little bit more kindness in the world. Much love xx.”

On 20 December, Hewson had joked that she was offended after seemingly not being included in New York Magazine’s recent cover story about nepotism babies.

“Actually pretty devastated i’m not featured in the nepo baby article like haven’t they seen my hit show Bad Sisters??? The NERVE,” she tweeted.

Fans have rallied around Hewson and showed their support for her in the comments on her recent post.

“Bad Sisters was AMAZE. Couldn’t care less what original access you may have had. Great work is great work,” said one person.

Another added: “Using your network is how most people get started in life. Some people have better connections than others. So what? You are a great actor and you deserve the credit for that.”

“Fair play to you, Eve. So many children of famous people are not as honest or down-to-earth as you,” said someone else. “I love your work, by the way. You’re very talented.”

One person wrote: “Your father’s anime may have opened doors, but you still have to do the work.”

You can read The Independent’s five-star review of Bad Sisters, which stars Hewson opposite Sharon Horgan and Anne-Marie Duff, here.

Kate Hudson, the daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, recently spoke about the debate during an interview with The Independent.

She said that she does not “really care” about the discourse, adding that she thinks there are other industries where nepotism is more common. You can read the full interview here.