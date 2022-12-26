Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special has aired – and viewers are not happy.

The series, which is based on the popular theatre show and book series, stars Brendan O’Carroll as Agnes Brown, a mother to six children in Dublin.

The Christmas episode – titled “Shining Mammy” – aired on Sunday night (25 December). In it, unlucky-in-love daughter Cathy (Jennifer Gibney) begins dating a strange Englishman, who Agnes’s friend believes might be a vampire.

The episode has been slated by viewers, with many posting criticisms of the sitcom on Twitter when it was broadcast at 10.25pm on Christmas Day.

“Mrs Brown’s Boys should be removed from existence,” wrote one person.

“This Christmas, I am thankful for my wife, my daughter and living in a country in which nobody watches Mrs Brown’s Boys,” said someone else.

A third person wrote: “I used to love Mrs Brown’s Boys but then it got worse over the years and now it’s just got such a bad rep.”

“Who on earth commissions that tripe?” questioned one viewer, while another wrote: “Mrs Brown’s Boys has gone beyond being stupid. It’s now unwatchable – not funny in the slightest, turned off after 13 minutes.”

“Mrs Brown’s Boys appears to have run out of good ideas,” said one viewer. “Time to call it a day maybe? A shame, as was always good family entertainment.”

Someone else called it “utter garbage”.

Not everyone, however, was so critical about the episode with one viewer saying the “hatred” directed towards it is “drastic”.

Another added: “I like Mrs Brown’s Boys, many people say how they hate it, well don’t watch it then!!!”

One person wrote that the show was “brilliant” and “back on top form”.

Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. You can read The Independent’s two-star review of the episode here.

Another special – titled “In Mammy’s Hair Loom” – will air on New Year’s Day (1 January) at 10pm on BBC One.