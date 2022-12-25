Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Celine Dion has wished fans the “best of health” in her Christmas message, just weeks after announcing she had been diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition.

Earlier in December, the “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” singer shared a teary-eyed video to Instagram in which she announced that she was postponing her 2023 European tour.

Dion explained that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a condition that she says affects “every aspect of my daily life”.

On Christmas Eve, Dion shared a new video message with fans wishing them a happy Christmas in both English and French.

Standing in front of a Christmas tree in a lilac hoodie and white gilet, she said: “Merry Christmas everyone! Joyeux Noël à tous.”

Dion then shared in English and in French: “Wishing you love, happiness, the best of health.”

Blowing a kiss, she concluded: “À bientôt, bye-bye,” with a wave.

“Happy Holidays to all! Joyeuses fêtes à tous – Céline xx…” Dion captioned the video.

In her original video, Dion explained that the rare condition has been causing muscle spasms which affected her ability to perform and sing.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face my challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” she said, explaining that the condition affects “one in a million people”.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all the spasms I’ve been having.”

Dion cancelled eight summer 2023 shows and said that her spring 2023 gigs would now go ahead in 2024.

“I miss you so much,” the 54-year-old singer told fans. “I always give 100 per cent when I do my shows but my condition is not allowing me to give that to you right now.”