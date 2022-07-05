James Cameron hits back at Avatar critics: ‘They see the movie and shut the f*** up’
Veteran filmmaker has defended his 2009 movie
James Cameron has hit back at criticism of his hit 2009 movie Avatar.
The sci-fi action-adventure became the biggest film release of all time when it first hit cinemas, but has enjoyed something of a mixed legacy in recent years.
Avatar’s detractors argue that the film’s protagonist, played by Sam Worthington, is forgettable – a common complaint being that few are able to recall his name (Jake Sully).
Others have complained about the film’s length, dialogue and similarity to films such as Pochahontus and Fern Gully.
Speaking to Empire magazine, Cameron has hit back at online “trolls” hating on the film, ahead of the release of the Avatar sequel later this year.
“The trolls will have it that nobody gives a s*** and they can’t remember the characters’ names or one damn thing that happened in the movie,” he said.
“Then they see the movie again and go, ‘Oh, OK, excuse me, let me just shut the f*** up right now.’ So I’m not worried about that.”
The new film, Avatar: The Way of Water, reportedly has a runtime of roughly three hours in its current state, and Cameron also spoke out in defence of extra-length blockbusters.
“I don’t want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours,” he says.
“It’s like, give me a f***ing break. I’ve watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row. Here’s the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: it’s OK to get up and go pee.”
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
Elsewhere, Avatar fans have been left perplexed by the identity of Sigourney Weaver’s character in the forthcoming sequel.
When the new movie was first announced, it was revealed that Weaver would be a part of the cast despite the fact her character died in the first film.
Cameron has also hinted that he may not direct the fourth and fifth Avatar films himself.
Avatar: The Way of Water is released in cinemas in December.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies