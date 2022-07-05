James Cameron has hit back at criticism of his hit 2009 movie Avatar.

The sci-fi action-adventure became the biggest film release of all time when it first hit cinemas, but has enjoyed something of a mixed legacy in recent years.

Avatar’s detractors argue that the film’s protagonist, played by Sam Worthington, is forgettable – a common complaint being that few are able to recall his name (Jake Sully).

Others have complained about the film’s length, dialogue and similarity to films such as Pochahontus and Fern Gully.

Speaking to Empire magazine, Cameron has hit back at online “trolls” hating on the film, ahead of the release of the Avatar sequel later this year.

“The trolls will have it that nobody gives a s*** and they can’t remember the characters’ names or one damn thing that happened in the movie,” he said.

“Then they see the movie again and go, ‘Oh, OK, excuse me, let me just shut the f*** up right now.’ So I’m not worried about that.”

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is out in cinemas this December (20th Century Studios)

The new film, Avatar: The Way of Water, reportedly has a runtime of roughly three hours in its current state, and Cameron also spoke out in defence of extra-length blockbusters.

“I don’t want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours,” he says.

“It’s like, give me a f***ing break. I’ve watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row. Here’s the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: it’s OK to get up and go pee.”

Elsewhere, Avatar fans have been left perplexed by the identity of Sigourney Weaver’s character in the forthcoming sequel.

When the new movie was first announced, it was revealed that Weaver would be a part of the cast despite the fact her character died in the first film.

Cameron has also hinted that he may not direct the fourth and fifth Avatar films himself.

Avatar: The Way of Water is released in cinemas in December.