Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Bafta nominations for 2024 have been announced.

On Thursday (18 January), the nominated films, actors, directors and writers were revealed by former EE Rising Star nominees Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir during a live press conference.

This year’s Baftas, which are taking place in the UK’s capital city on 18 February, will be presented by actor David Tennant in his first TV appearance since returning for a series of Doctor Who specials in 2023.

Films in contention include Oppenheimer, which swept the board at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, as well as its blockbuster rival Barbie, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, starring Emma Stone.

Find the full list of Bafta 2024 nominations below and as well as live updates from the announcement, including nominee reactions, here.

BEST FILM

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Cillian Murphy in ‘Oppenheimer’ (Universal Pictures)

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

BEST DIRECTOR

Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Alexander Payne –The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

BEST LEADING ACTRESS

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Fantasia Barrino and Taraji P Henson in ‘The Color Purple’ (© 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

BEST LEADING ACTOR

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo – Past Lives

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Claire Foy – All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert De Niro – Killers of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi – Saltburn

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Paul Mescal – All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

He’s just Ken: Ryan Gosling in ‘Barbie’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

BEST OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Earth Mama

How To Have Sex

Is There Anybody Out There?

BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

BEST DOCUMENTARY

20 Days in Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Wham!

Jon Batiste in ‘American Symphony’ (Netflix)

BEST ANIMATED FILM

The Boy and the Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Andrew Scott and Paul Mascal in ‘All of Us Strangers’ (parisatag.com)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

BEST CASTING

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Bradley Cooper in ‘Maestro’ (Jason McDonald/Netflix)

BEST EDITING

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Lily Gladstone in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ (AP)

BEST MAKE UP & HAIR

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

BEST SOUND

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ (Paramount Pictures)

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Crab Day

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster

Such a Lovely Day

Yellow

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde