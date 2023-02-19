Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This year, the Baftas are being held away from the Royal Albert Hall for the first time in seven years, with all the action taking place at London’s Southbank Centre.

Richard E Grant is on hosting duties, and All Quiet on the Western Front led the nominations with a whopping 14 nods.

But who is the biggest winner of the night?

Find the full list of winners below...

***Those who are watching the pre-record of the ceremony on BBC One from 7pm, you might want to avoid reading on to avoid spoilers!***

BEST FILM

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

BEST DIRECTOR

Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field – Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

Viola Davis and John Boyega in ‘The Woman King’ (© 2021 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved. **ALL IMAGES ARE PROPERTY OF SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT INC. FOR PROMOTIONAL USE ONLY. S)

BEST LEADING ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

BEST LEADING ACTOR

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Bill Nighy in 'Living' (Sundance)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin (WINNER)

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Carey Mulligan – She Said

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin (WINNER)

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

BEST OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Aftersun (WINNER)

Blue Jean

Electric Malady

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Rebellion

BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

Felix Kammerer in ‘All Quiet on the Western Front' (Reiner Bajo/Netflix)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

All that Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny (WINNER)

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (WINNER)

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin (WINNER)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Samuel D Hunter – The Whale

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann (WINNER)

Babylon – Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once – E Son Lux

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Alexandre Desplat

BEST CASTING

Aftersun – Lucy Pardee

All Quiet on the Western Front – Simone Bär

Elvis – Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian (WINNER)

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Sarah Halley Finn

Triangle of Sadness – Pauline Hansson

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (AP)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend (WINNER)

The Batman – Greig Fraser

Elvis – Mandy Walker

Empire of Light – Roger Deakins

Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio Miranda

BEST EDITING

All Quiet on the Western Front – Sven Budelmann

The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel EG Nielsen

Elvis – Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers (WINNER)

Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

All Quiet on the Western Front – Christian M Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper

Babylon – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

The Batman – James Chinlund, Lee Sandales

Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

All Quiet on the Western Front – Lisy Christl

Amsterdam – JR Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky

Babylon – Mary Zophres

Elvis – Catherine Martin (WINNER)

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan

BEST MAKE UP & HAIR

All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker

The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir

Elvis – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical – Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin

The Whale – Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot

BEST SOUND

All Quiet on the Western Front – Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler (WINNER)

Avatar: The Way of Water – Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle

Elvis – Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley

Tár – Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke

Top Gun: Maverick – Chris Burdon, James H Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten

BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

All Quiet on the Western Front – Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzoid

Avatar: The Way of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon (WINNER)

The Batman – Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz

Top Gun: Maverick – Seth Hill, Scott R Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting

A scene from Charlie Mackesy’s bestselling illustrated book, ‘The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse’ (PA Media)

BRITISH SHORT FILM

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye (WINNER)

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim