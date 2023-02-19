The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Bafta Film Awards 2023: All the winners, as they are announced
A running update of the titles that triumphed on the night
This year, the Baftas are being held away from the Royal Albert Hall for the first time in seven years, with all the action taking place at London’s Southbank Centre.
Richard E Grant is on hosting duties, and All Quiet on the Western Front led the nominations with a whopping 14 nods.
But who is the biggest winner of the night?
Find the full list of winners below...
***Those who are watching the pre-record of the ceremony on BBC One from 7pm, you might want to avoid reading on to avoid spoilers!***
BEST FILM
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian and Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
BEST DIRECTOR
Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field – Tár
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
BEST LEADING ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
BEST LEADING ACTOR
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin (WINNER)
Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Carey Mulligan – She Said
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin (WINNER)
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward – Empire of Light
BEST OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Aftersun (WINNER)
Blue Jean
Electric Malady
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Rebellion
BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl
BEST DOCUMENTARY
All that Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny (WINNER)
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (WINNER)
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin (WINNER)
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Todd Field – Tár
Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)
Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl
Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
Samuel D Hunter – The Whale
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann (WINNER)
Babylon – Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All at Once – E Son Lux
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Alexandre Desplat
BEST CASTING
Aftersun – Lucy Pardee
All Quiet on the Western Front – Simone Bär
Elvis – Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian (WINNER)
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Sarah Halley Finn
Triangle of Sadness – Pauline Hansson
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend (WINNER)
The Batman – Greig Fraser
Elvis – Mandy Walker
Empire of Light – Roger Deakins
Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio Miranda
BEST EDITING
All Quiet on the Western Front – Sven Budelmann
The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel EG Nielsen
Elvis – Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers (WINNER)
Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
All Quiet on the Western Front – Christian M Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper
Babylon – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
The Batman – James Chinlund, Lee Sandales
Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Curt Enderle, Guy Davis
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
All Quiet on the Western Front – Lisy Christl
Amsterdam – JR Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky
Babylon – Mary Zophres
Elvis – Catherine Martin (WINNER)
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan
BEST MAKE UP & HAIR
All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker
The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir
Elvis – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical – Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin
The Whale – Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot
BEST SOUND
All Quiet on the Western Front – Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler (WINNER)
Avatar: The Way of Water – Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle
Elvis – Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley
Tár – Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke
Top Gun: Maverick – Chris Burdon, James H Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten
BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
All Quiet on the Western Front – Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzoid
Avatar: The Way of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon (WINNER)
The Batman – Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz
Top Gun: Maverick – Seth Hill, Scott R Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain is Waiting
BRITISH SHORT FILM
The Ballad of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye (WINNER)
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl McCormack
Emma Mackey
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies