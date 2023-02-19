Richard E Grant jokes about Will Smith’s slap in Baftas opening speech

Richard E Grant started off the evening referring to Will Smith’s “slap incident” in his opening speech at the Baftas on Sunday night (19 February).

“Nobody on my watch gets slapped tonight – except on the back”, said the Withnail and I actor, who is hosting this year’s ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Grant was referencing the notorious 2022 Oscars moment that saw Will Smith slap presenter Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

