Kristen Stewart’s fans have shared their outrage that the actor didn’t get a Bafta nomination for her “career-defining performance” in Spencer.

This year’s nominations were announced on Thursday (3 February), with Dune and The Power of the Dog emerging as frontrunners for the Best Film award with 11 and seven nominations apiece.

However, a number high-profile actors were overlooked in the acting categories, including Olivia Colman, Andrew Garfield and Denzel Washington.

Stewart’s fans in particular have criticising the Baftas for overlooking her portrayal of Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s film Spencer.

“Kristen Stewart didn’t deliver her career-defining performance in Spencer just to get snubbed at the #Bafta. This is shameful,” one fan commented.

Another Twitter user queried how many times Stewart needed to “put out all-time great performances to get recognised”. Others branded the nominations “a joke”, with one social media users calling the Baftas a “Mickey Mouse award”.

The Independent‘s Annabel Nugent and Adam White pointed out that while Stewart’s delicate and rousing performance as Princess Diana seemed to be an awards front-runner a few months ago, “her chances have seemed to shrink recently”.

One Twitter user joked that “Kristen Stewart and Spencer not getting a Bafta nomination is my villain origin story”.

The nominations for the Leading Actress category include Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci and Emilia Jones for her performance in CODA.

While shock and anger were the most common reactions to Stewart’s glaring omission among the nominees, some users suggested that the actor’s “camp-y” performance wasn’t really award-worthy.

“I’m sorry but I’m not surprised Kristen Stewart failed to secure a #Bafta nomination,” one tweet read. “I went to the film expecting to be blown away and I wanted to be, but her performance actually fell into camp quite quickly. The staccato sotto voce dialogue delivery was actually annoying.”

This year’s ceremony, presented by Rebel Wilson, will take place in London on 13 March. You can read the full list of nominees here.