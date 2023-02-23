Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2023 Baftas achieved impressive ratings for the BBC.

On Sunday (19 February), Hollywood stars gathered at London’s Royal Festival Hall for the ceremony that awarded films including All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin and Elvis.

A pre-recorded version of the ceremony was shown on the channel from 7pm but, for the first time, the final four awards were broadcast live from 8.45pm.

Host Richard E Grant was joined Alison Hammond as Emma Mackey (EE Rising Star), Austin Butler (Best Actor for Elvis), Cate Blanchett (Best Actress for Tár) and German drama All Quiet on the Western Front (Best Film) all won awards.

Viewing ratings for the ceremony was up 2.6m on the 2022 broadcast, with an average peak of 3.8m tuning in.

This is a whole 1.8m more than the 2m average for the ceremony that aired in 2021. It was even watched by more the 2020 ceremony, which amassed a peak of 3.5m.

The next film awards show on the agenda is the Screen Actors Guld (SAG), which will take place on Sunday (26 February).

The Oscars will follow on 12 March – and you can find the nominations here. This year’s event will once again be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Find a full rundown of the 2023 Baftas here, as well as the full list of winners here.