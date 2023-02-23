Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Baftas 2023: Movie award ceremony’s ratings rise by almost 2m in two years

It was the most-watched ceremony since 2019

Jacob Stolworthy
Thursday 23 February 2023 16:34
Comments
All Quiet On The Western Front trailer

The 2023 Baftas achieved impressive ratings for the BBC.

On Sunday (19 February), Hollywood stars gathered at London’s Royal Festival Hall for the ceremony that awarded films including All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin and Elvis.

A pre-recorded version of the ceremony was shown on the channel from 7pm but, for the first time, the final four awards were broadcast live from 8.45pm.

Host Richard E Grant was joined Alison Hammond as Emma Mackey (EE Rising Star), Austin Butler (Best Actor for Elvis), Cate Blanchett (Best Actress for Tár) and German drama All Quiet on the Western Front (Best Film) all won awards.

Viewing ratings for the ceremony was up 2.6m on the 2022 broadcast, with an average peak of 3.8m tuning in.

Recommended

This is a whole 1.8m more than the 2m average for the ceremony that aired in 2021. It was even watched by more the 2020 ceremony, which amassed a peak of 3.5m.

The next film awards show on the agenda is the Screen Actors Guld (SAG), which will take place on Sunday (26 February).

The Oscars will follow on 12 March – and you can find the nominations here. This year’s event will once again be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Find a full rundown of the 2023 Baftas here, as well as the full list of winners here.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in