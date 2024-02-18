Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 77th annual British Academy Film Awards, more commonly known as the Baftas, are only days away.

Taking place on Sunday (18 February) at London’s Royal Festival Hall, the ceremony will be hosted by Doctor Who star David Tennant, with Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham set to perform.

The prizes – officially titled the EE Bafta Film Awards – are Britain’s equivalent of Hollywood’s Academy Awards and will be watched closely for hints of who may win at the Oscars on 10 March.

For fans interested in tuning into the broadcast, which will be edited, keep reading to find out where and what time they will be shown.

What time do the Baftas take place?

Sunday’s ceremony will begin live in London at 4pm GMT, with an edited version being show once it is concluded at 7pm GMT. However, you will be able to stream red carpet coverage from content creator Zainab Jiwa, starting at 2.30pm GMT, on the Baftas’ TikTok channel.

Clara Amfo and Alex Zane will also be covering the red carpet simultaneously, which viewers can tune in to on the Bafta’s YouTube livestream.

Britain Bafta Heads on Sticks Photo Call (Invision)

Where can I watch the Baftas?

A televised version of the film awards will be available to watch on BBC One. It will also be available to stream on iPlayer and BritBox.

For those outside of the UK, you can check the Baftas website to find alternative broadcasters. But don’t forget to check your local listing, as transmission times may vary.

Who is presenting?

Cate Blanchett, David Beckham, Dua Lipa, Idris Elba, Hugh Grant and Gillian Anderson are among the recently announced presenters.

Andrew Scott, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Daryl McCormack, Keegan-Michael Key, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lily Collins, Marisa Abela, Rebecca Ferguson, Sheila Atim and Taylor Russell will also present.

This year, Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed drama Oppenheimer leads the nominations with 13 nods, including Best Director, Best Picture, and acting nods for its stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr.

Trailing behind with 11 nominations is Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things, starring Emma Stone, who has been recognised in the Best Leading Actress category.

Meanwhile, historical epic Killers of the Flower Moon and Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest follow with nine nominations apiece.

Other leading contenders include French courtroom drama Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, starring Paul Giamatti, and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, with seven nominations each.

Find the full list of nominees here.