‘This is a bad moment’: Carey Mulligan incorrectly named Best Supporting Actress winner at Baftas

Gasps were heard among the audience at London’s Royal Festival Hall, but the moment was cut out of the TV broadcast

Jacob Stolworthy
Sunday 19 February 2023 18:52
Comments
British talent's best hopes at this year's Bafta film awards

There was confusion at the Baftas on Sunday night (19 February) as Carey Mulligan was incorrectly named winner of the Best Supporting Actress award.

Last year’s Best Supporting Actor winner, CODA star Troy Kotsur, presented the award using sign language.

While Kotsur was signing that Banshees of Inisherin actor Kerry Condon had won, the sign language interpreter mistakenly said the name Carey Mulligan.

Mulligan had been nominated for MeToo movie She Said.

“This is a bad moment,” the interpreter told the star-studded crowd, as gasps sounded around the auditorium in London’s Royal Festival Hall.

When Condon was finally named, she came to the stage and delivered an acceptance speech to rapturous applause.

“A defibrillator needed for Carey Mulligan,” host Richard E Grant joked, after Condon finished speaking.

The whole incident was edited out of the BBC One broadcast.

Read the full list of this year’s Bafta winners, as they are announced, here.

War drama All Quiet on the Western Front led the nominations this year with a whopping 14 nods, followed by The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once, which both got 10 each.

Kerry Condon and Carey Mulligan at the Baftas

(Getty)

In his opening monologue, Grant made a joke that referenced the notorious slap incident at last year’s Oscars. Read more here.

Following a two-year hiatus from the awards, Prince William and Kate Middleton are attending the 2023 ceremony.

The 2023 Baftas are being broadcast from 7 to 9pm on BBC One.

