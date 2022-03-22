Baftas accused of being Covid super-spreader event and derailing forthcoming Oscars

An apparent spread of Covid at the Baftas earlier this month has led to concerns that some of the Oscar nominees who were at the event will not make the Academy Awards on Sunday (28 March).

According to US reports, the talk at the Producers Guild of America nominees breakfast this weekend was largely dedicated to worries that the Baftas at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 13 March was a super-spreader event.

One source, who tested positive for Covid just days after attending the Baftas, told The Hollywood Reporter: “It seems the weekend may have been a super-spreader event.”

Another claimed: “Literally everyone I’m speaking to at the moment says they have it.”

Many of the ceremony’s attendees would also have been present at multiple industry parties over the weekend that were not organised by Bafta. A large number also travelled internationally and likely stayed in hotels, took taxis and ate in restaurants.

One of those who tested positive after attending the ceremony was Belfast director-producer Kenneth Branagh. The film’s star Ciarán Hinds also contracted the virus.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the producers of the Oscar-nominated animated sci-fi comedy The Mitchells vs the Machines, have also reportedly tested positive, as well as a number of the National Geographic team behind The Rescue.

A Bafta representative told The Independent: “Bafta went over and above UK Government Guidance and all attendees were required to show proof of a negative lateral flow test on arrival.”

Entry to the ceremony required a negative antigen test but mask-wearing was not enforced.

Ciarán Hinds, Jamie Dornan and Patrick Kielty attend the Irish premiere of the film ‘Belfast’ (PA Wire)

Oscars attendees are required to do two PCR tests and guests are being asked to wear masks.

This year’s Best Film Oscar is expected to be won by either Jane Campion’s western The Power of the Dog or CODA. Read the full list of Oscar nominees here.

The UK has seen a 47 per cent week-on-week increase in new coronavirus cases, figures suggest – with an average of 258,155 new symptomatic infections reported each day.

The level of infections is the highest ever recorded in the UK by the ZOE Covid study, which reported a “worryingly high” increase among the elderly and clinically vulnerable.