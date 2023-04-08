Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Jackass star Bam Margera is being sued after allegedly bursting into a neighbour’s house at night and threatening his life.

According to legal documents obtained byTMZ, Daniel Cardenas was at his home in Oceanside, California, when Margera burst into his house in the middle of the night, waking him from his sleep.

The 28-year-old claims that Margera made a death threat at him that was heard by his roommate saying words to the effect of: “You have 12 hours to leave the house or I will kill you with my brass knuckles.”

Cardenas says his roommate entered the room and asked Margera, 43, to leave. However, he allegedly returned 90 minutes later, bursting into his room again, waking Cardenas and telling him: “You have 12 seconds to leave” while putting his ring-covered fist in his face.

In the legal documents about the alleged death threats, Cardenas claims that his neighbours had been annoyed after he’d been having some “some very loud sex in the house” that they were worried Margera’s girlfriend’s daughter might have heard.

Cardenas claims Bam told him that “that girl will have PTSD for the rest of her life” while making the alleged threats.

“All I can figure is [his girlfriend] told Bam about the loud sex which her daughter overheard and this is why he was so upset,” Cardenas says in the legal documents.

“Although it of course gives him no right to attack me, threaten my life, or kick me out of a home he has no rights to.”

Margera (pictured) allegedly told neighbour he had ‘12 seconds’ to leave his own home (Getty Images)

Margera is said to have been staying in Oceanside with his girlfriend and her eight-year-old daughter following his domestic violence last month.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The skateboarder was arrested in March in Escondido, California on a charge of corporal injury on a current or former spouse, cohabitant, dating partner or fellow parent. Margera’s alleged victim accuses him of kicking her.

The judge granted a temporary restraining order, meaning Margera has to stay 100 yards away from Cardenas and his home.

The Independent has contacted Margera’s representatives for comment.