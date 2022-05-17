Bam Margera has completed a year-long drug and alcohol treatment programme.

The Jackass star has spoken publicly about his struggles with substance abuse and addiction in the past, and committed to a 12-month treatment programme back in 2021.

Margera confirmed the news to TMZ, revealing that he is set to continue attending outpatient treatment sessions for months.

A member of the Jackass crew since the early days of the programme, Margera was absent from the recent sequel, Jackass Forever.

Margera claimed he was fired from the production after failing a drugs test.

He later sued star Johnny Knoxville, director Jeff Tremaine and producer Spike Jonze, as well as Paramount Pictures and MTV Networks, alleging that his civil rights had been violated and that he had been made to sign a “wellness agreement” before participating in the production.

The lawsuit was settled, with Margera reportedly telling TMZ that he was “happy with the outcome and feels vindicated”.

Jackass Forever was released earlier this year. This week, Netflix are releasing Jackass 4.5, a separate movie comprising unused footage from the filming of Jackass Forever.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.