Jim Sheridan sent a playful response to Martin McDonagh after The Banshees of Inisherin broke his Oscar record.

For years, the renowned Irish director’s 1993 movie In the Name of the Father held the record as the Irish film to have landed the most Academy Award nominations.

Later, in 2022, Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast would go on to tie Sheridan’s record with seven nods.

However, this year, McDonagh’s dark comedy – starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two former best friends whose falling out has sinister consequences – has shattered Sheridan’s record with nine total Oscar noms, including Best Picture.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Dublin International Film Festival, Sheridan acknowledged the defeat, revealing that he personally messaged McDonagh.

“I emailed Martin, saying he was a bastard for breaking the record,” Sheridan recalled.

Although he couldn’t remember exactly how McDonagh responded, he added that he teasingly told McDonagh: “If he was lucky, [Banshees] might get into the 50 Best Irish films in The Irish Times next year.”

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (AP)

Shifting tones, Sheridan went on to express disappointment that the outlet’s list of the greatest Irish features had snubbed McDonagh’s earlier film In Bruges (2008).

“I mean, for God’s sake,” the My Left Foot director said.

When asked if any of his own titles made the list, Sheridan quipped: “Well yeah, I got a few, but that was bribery.”

At last week’s Bafta Awards, The Banshees of Inisherin was awarded Outstanding British Film. During his acceptance speech, McDonagh mimicked his production crew’s upset over the category’s name.

“The best WHAT award,” he joked.

The Banshees of Inisherin is available to stream on HBO Max in the US and Disney+ in the UK. Read The Independent’s five-star review of the movie here.

The 2023 Oscar Awards will broadcast live on ABC on 12 March, beginning at 8pm EST. Find the full list of nominees here.