Greta Gerwig explains Barbie’s ‘mic-drop’ ending: ‘I knew I wanted to end on a joke’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Greta Gerwig has explained Barbie’s “mic drop” ending, revealing that its one-liner took inspiration from her personal experience as a teenage girl.

The director’s much-hyped movie, which has already broken box office records during its opening weekend, stars Margot Robbie as the iconic Mattel doll. In the film Robbie’s Barbie ventures out of Barbieland into the real world to repair a rift between the two.

*Barbie spoilers below – you have been warned*

At the end of the film, when Robbie’s Stereotypical Barbie has patched the rift, she finally embarks on a journey of self-discovery as a human.

In the final scene, America Ferreira’s Gloria (the only female Mattel employee) drives Barbie to what initially appears to be a job interview.

However, after walking up to the office’s counter, Barbie proudly announces: “I’m here to see my gynaecologist.” The screen then cuts to black, signalling the end of the movie.

Speaking to USA Today in a new interview, Gerwig shared that “with this film, it was important for me that everything operated on at least two levels”.

“I knew I wanted to end on a mic-drop kind of joke, but I also find it very emotional,” the Lady Bird director, 39, said.

Margot Robbie in ‘Barbie’ (AP)

“When I was a teenage girl, I remember growing up and being embarrassed about my body, and just feeling ashamed in a way that I couldn’t even describe. It felt like everything had to be hidden.”

She continued: “And then to see Margot as Barbie, with this big old smile on her face, saying what she says at the end with such happiness and joy. I was like, if I can give girls that feeling of, ‘Barbie does it, too’ – that’s both funny and emotional.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Gerwig pointed out that the film features “many” moments that adopt this tone, saying: “It was always about looking for the levity and the heart.”

Barbie has received rapturous reviews from critics. The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey called it a “near-miraculous achievement from Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie” in her five-star review.

Meanwhile, it’s absolutely smashing box office expectations and is now on track to take $155m (£120m) in North America. Internationally, the film has already debuted globally at a whopping $337m (£288.3m).

Barbie is out in cinemas now.