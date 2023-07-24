✕ Close Barbie cast turn London Eye pink to celebrate film premiere

Greta Gerwig has broken the domestic box office record for a female director with Barbie on track to make $155m on the opening weekend in North America.

The film surpassed the $103.3m domestic opening of Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman and the $153m weekend opening of 2019’s Captain Marvel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cinemas around the world were busier than ever over the weekend, thanks to the simultaneous release of Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Excitement for Gerwig and Christopher Nolan’s respective blockbusters has been in overdrive in the run-up to their release on Friday 21 July.

While Oppenheimer’s critical ratings have blown past Barbie with a near-perfect Rotten Tomato score, the latter, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has surpassed the Cillian Murphy-starring biopic’s box office takings.

Impressively, Barbie is now on track to take $155m, with Nolan’s drama set to amass $80.5m in North America. Internationally, both films have delivered massive global debuts of $337m (Barbie) and $174.2m (Oppenheimer) respectively.

Meanwhile, speaking in a new interview with The Independent, Nolan described Oppenheimer as “the biggest film I’ve made”. Murphy admitted to struggling to watch the film due to seeing his face projected on the screen, but acknowleged that the film is “designed” to be “watched with an audience”.