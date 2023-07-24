Barbie vs Oppenheimer: Greta Gerwig makes history with biggest box office opening for a female director
‘Barbie’ starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and ‘Oppenheimer’ starring Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh, are both out now in cinemas
Greta Gerwig has broken the domestic box office record for a female director with Barbie on track to make $155m on the opening weekend in North America.
The film surpassed the $103.3m domestic opening of Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman and the $153m weekend opening of 2019’s Captain Marvel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Cinemas around the world were busier than ever over the weekend, thanks to the simultaneous release of Barbie and Oppenheimer.
Excitement for Gerwig and Christopher Nolan’s respective blockbusters has been in overdrive in the run-up to their release on Friday 21 July.
While Oppenheimer’s critical ratings have blown past Barbie with a near-perfect Rotten Tomato score, the latter, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has surpassed the Cillian Murphy-starring biopic’s box office takings.
Impressively, Barbie is now on track to take $155m, with Nolan’s drama set to amass $80.5m in North America. Internationally, both films have delivered massive global debuts of $337m (Barbie) and $174.2m (Oppenheimer) respectively.
Meanwhile, speaking in a new interview with The Independent, Nolan described Oppenheimer as “the biggest film I’ve made”. Murphy admitted to struggling to watch the film due to seeing his face projected on the screen, but acknowleged that the film is “designed” to be “watched with an audience”.
Greta Gerwig makes domestic box office history with biggest opening for a female director
Barbie director Greta Gerwig has made box office history by breaking the opening weekend record for a female director, solo or otherwise.
Gerwig’s movie opened to an estimated $155m at the North American box office and a whopping $337m at the global box office over the 21-23 July weekend.
The film easily surpassed the $103.3m domestic opening of Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman and $153m opening of 2019 Captain Marvel.
Watch: Cinemagoers flock to see ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’
