Margot Robbie raised money for charity by mandating “pink day” on the set of Barbie, and fining her co-stars and crew members if they failed to wear a pink item of clothing.

The Australian actor, 33, stars as the titular Mattel doll in Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming comedy co-starring Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s boyfriend, Ken.

In a new interview with People, Gosling, 42, explained the reasoning behind “pink day”.

“Margot had this pink day once a week, where everyone had to wear something pink. And if you didn’t, you were fined,” he said. “She would go around collecting the fines, and she would donate it to a charity.”

“What was really special was just how excited the male crew members were. At the end of the film, they all got together and, with their own money, made pink crew shirts with rainbow fringe,” Gosling added.

“It was this opportunity for them to show their respect and admiration for what Margot and Greta were creating. It was almost like that scene at the end of Dead Poets Society, where they all get on their desk and say, ‘O captain! My captain!’”

Simu Liu, who plays another version of Ken doll, also revealed that Robbie hosted a sleepover for her fellow Barbie actresses.

“Margot was so great. She had a sleepover with the Barbies before photography started, and the Kens were allowed to either visit briefly or to phone in and say hi,” he said.

“So we made sure to show our support but not be overbearing with our presence. And all the Barbies and Kens got in a group chat,” he added.

The pink carpet was rolled out in Los Angeles on Sunday (9 July) for the world premiere of Barbie.

The first reactions from critics were overwhelmingly positive and called for Gosling to get an Oscar for his “scene-stealing” role.

Warner Bros was last week forced to defend a doodle of a map in the Barbie movie after the film was banned in Vietnam.

One scene in the film includes a map showing what appears to be the “nine-dash line”.

The line represents China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea, which Vietnam says violates its sovereignty.

According to local Vietnamese outlets, the drawing is deemed an “illegal image” and has therefore prompted the national ban.

Barbie is due for release in the UK on 21 July.