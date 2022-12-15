Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Margot Robbie has teased the “dream houses” in the forthcoming Barbie film.

In an interview with Carey Mulligan, Robbie responded to the actor’s question about whether “giant” Barbie dream houses have been made for the film.

She told Mulligan: “The dream houses? You’ll see some dream houses.”

The actor then teased: “And it will be everything you ever dreamed of.”

The Barbie “DreamHouse” has been around since 1962. The toy, which was deemed “the world’s most dream-worthy home” by Mattel , celebrated its 60th anniversary this year.

Characters Barbie and Ken live together in the “DreamHouse”, but with various designs out there, audiences are excited to see which will feature in the film.

Judging by Robbie’s comments, we can expect more than one.

Whilst starring in Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, Robbie and Mulligan also spoke about their mutual appreciation of Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in Barbie.

Robbie asked: “Isn’t he the most glorious human being?”

“The sweetest, nicest man in the world,” Mulligan said of her Drive co-star, whom she also called “an incredible actor”.

Margot Robbie (Getty Images)

While the cast has kept relatively tight-lipped about Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, paparazzi photos leaked in June this year during filming at Venice Beach in Los Angeles.

The pictures showed Robbie dressed in a multi-coloured unitard, while Gosling wore a gilet and shorts. Both actors were also wearing neon yellow rollerblades and knee pads.

Robbie told Jimmy Fallon that having the photos leaked was the “most humiliating” moment of her life.

She said during the 19 September episode of The Tonight Show: “I can’t tell you how mortified we were. We look like we’re laughing and having fun, but we were dying on the inside.”

Barbie is slated for a theatrical release on 21 July 2023.