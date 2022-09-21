Margot Robbie has spoken about the leaks from her forthcoming film Barbie, calling the filming experience one of the most “humiliating moments” of her life.

In late June, paparazzi photos of Robbie and co-star Ryan Gosling were shared online after they were seen filming at Venice Beach in Los Angeles.

“I can’t tell you how mortified we were... We look like we’re laughing and having fun, but we were dying on the inside,” the Australian actor admitted.

“I was like, ‘This is the most humiliating moment of my life.’”

