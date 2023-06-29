Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s less than a month until two of the biggest movies of the year are released on the same day – and Tom Cruise is excited.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie – starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling – and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer – starring Cillian Murphy – are both due for release on 12 July.

As a result, cinemagoers have been planning on watching the two blockbusters as a double feature and are now debating in what order to watch them.

Cruise, whose own summer action film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is out on 10 July, has expressed his desire to see the movies back-to-back.

In a tweet shared on Wednesday (28 June), the 60-year-old Top Gun star also praised Harrison Ford on his fifth and final Indiana Jones movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which is released in cinemas today (28 June).

“This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theatres,” Cruise wrote.

“Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history. I love a double feature, and it doesn’t get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie.”

Cruise is known for passionately promoting the cinema industry. Earlier this year, Steven Spielberg was filmed telling the actor he’d “saved Hollywood’s ass” thanks to his $1.5bn-grossing Top Gun revival, Maverick.

At the Dead Reckoning UK premiere last week, Cruise told Insider: “I’m always pushing. I just remember, every time they say, ‘Can you top it? Can you not top it?’, we’re always pushing.

“Every film I do, whatever genre it’s in, I want to make it as entertaining as possible for that audience. I know I can do things better.”

In the seventh film in the Mission: Impossible franchise, Cruise join forces with Avengers star Hayley Atwell to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens humanity.

For the most part, reviewers have fawned over Cruise and the film’s breathtaking action sequences. Back in April, the star treated Cinemacon attendees to an “epic” 20-minute motorcycle chase sequence from the movie, which saw the 60-year-old action star bombing around the Italian capital.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is out in cinemas 10 July.