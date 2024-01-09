Barry Keoghan reveals he nearly lost his arm from rare flesh-eating bacteria

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Barry Keoghan has opened up about the flesh-eating bacteria that threatened his life in 2021.

The 31-year-old Saltburn star contracted a case of necrotizing fasciitis shortly before production began on 2022’s The Banshees of Inisherin.

Speaking to GQ, Keoghan recalled lying in a hospital bed with his heart monitor beeping and The Banshees of Inisherin writer-director Martin McDonagh saying to him: “Just remember this when you’ve been nominated for an Oscar.”

The Irish actor did indeed go on to be nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards for his performance in the film, before losing out to Ke Huy Quan.

Keoghan also revealed that doctors told him that one in five cases of necrotizing fasciitis are fatal, and that there was a chance he might have to have his arm amputated.

He recalled saying to the doctors: “But I’m not gonna die, right?” only for them to respond: “Well, we don’t know.”

McDonagh also remembered the scene, telling the magazine: “I’m not sure if he was on a lot of meds, but he seemed to shrug it off. We were only about four days out from shooting, and his arm was puffed up. But he was like, ‘Yeah, no, I’m going to be fine – I’ll see you on Tuesday.’

“I went to the hospital thinking, S*** – is he going to die? Let alone, is he going to make the movie. But I came out of there energized and looking forward to it.”

Barry Keoghan at the Golden Globes 2024 (Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, Keoghan said that becoming a father for the first time while in the middle of shooting Saltburn was the “best time” of his life.

“They gave me a day off,” he laughed. “Good on them! Day off, and straight on to night shoots and night feedings – boom!”

Keoghan’s then-girlfriend, Alyson Sandro, gave birth to their son named Brando in August.

“It was probably the best time of my life, to be quite fair. Havin’ a baby boy, and leadin’ a movie. It was the best time of my life, I must say – yeah,” said Keoghan.

“She’s done a great job and she’s an incredible mother,” Keoghan said of Sandro, whom he reportedly split from last year.

Keoghan said that becoming a father has not changed him, but it does affect the choices he now makes, such as how long he’s willing to be away on location.

“I feel a responsibility. I feel an enormous amount of pressure, which is good,” he said.

“And I can’t get the little boy off my mind. It’s beautiful. Y’know, it’s crazy, but when he looks at you, you feel like the most important person in the world. That’s the effect he has on me. He smiles at you and you’re like, ‘Wow. You’re smiling at me like that? I don’t deserve that, but anyways, thanks.’”

Sharing the inspiration behind the name Brando, Keoghan said he loves the late Godfather actor Marlon Brando, and thought it was a “quite cool” first name.

“To have Brando in your name – feckin’ hell, man! He’s got a lot to live up to, that kid,” Keoghan said.

While Saltburn has received mixed reviews from critics and viewers, Keoghan earnt a Golden Globe nomination for his role, and it seems many are in agreement that the actor has given yet another impressive, if eyebrow-raising, performance.