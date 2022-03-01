The Batman anticipates huge box office opening
Film is expected to become just the second film to surpass $100m in its opening weekend since the start of the pandemic
The Batman is predicted to become just the second film since the start of the Covid pandemic to surpass the $100m (£74.5m) threshold.
The superhero film, starring Robert Pattinson as billionaire crimefighter Bruce Wayne, is predicted by analysts to take between $100m and $125m over its first three days, with some anticipating that it could make at least $140m (£104m).
Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently the highest-grossing film since the start of the pandemic, having enjoyed a box office opening of $260m (£194m) last December.
The Batman is Warner Bros’ first exclusively theatrical release in over a year, after its entire 2021 slate of films were given simultaneous debuts on the US streaming service HBO Max.
The film is out in cinemas on 4 March, both in the UK and internationally.
In a four-star review of The Batman, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “The Batman is a very good Batman film. To think of it as anything more only leads to delusion or disappointment.
“It also undermines the more subtle work at play in Reeves’s film, which remains faithful to the character’s core iconography – bat ears, elaborate gadgets, encroaching darkness – while simultaneously interrogating its usefulness.”
You can read the full review of The Batman here.
It was also recently announced that The Batman’s planned release in Russia has been pulled by Warner Bros, following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies