The Batman anticipates huge box office opening

The Batman is predicted to become just the second film since the start of the Covid pandemic to surpass the $100m (£74.5m) threshold.

The superhero film, starring Robert Pattinson as billionaire crimefighter Bruce Wayne, is predicted by analysts to take between $100m and $125m over its first three days, with some anticipating that it could make at least $140m (£104m).

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently the highest-grossing film since the start of the pandemic, having enjoyed a box office opening of $260m (£194m) last December.

The Batman is Warner Bros’ first exclusively theatrical release in over a year, after its entire 2021 slate of films were given simultaneous debuts on the US streaming service HBO Max.

The film is out in cinemas on 4 March, both in the UK and internationally.

In a four-star review of The Batman, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “The Batman is a very good Batman film. To think of it as anything more only leads to delusion or disappointment.

“It also undermines the more subtle work at play in Reeves’s film, which remains faithful to the character’s core iconography – bat ears, elaborate gadgets, encroaching darkness – while simultaneously interrogating its usefulness.”

Robert Pattinson in ‘The Batman' (AP/Warner Bros)

You can read the full review of The Batman here.

It was also recently announced that The Batman’s planned release in Russia has been pulled by Warner Bros, following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.