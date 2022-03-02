One scene from the forthcoming DC superhero film The Batman required an estimated 200 takes to film, according to director Matt Reeves.

The scene in question sees the Ridder, played by Paul Dano, speak to Batman (Robert Pattinson) via mobile phone video.

Reeves spoke to The Hollywood Reporter as part of a profile about Dano, revealing that the scene in question was filmed with the actor “alone in a room with an iPhone” while the rest of the cast and crew were “on the set of an ornate murder scene at Gotham’s City Hall”.

The filmmaker claimed that the scene took around 200 takes to film, “many” of which were “at Dano’s behest”.

“He goes, ‘OK, let me try one where I’m off camera and I stick my head in,’ ” Reeves recalled. “‘Let me try one where I’m already sitting there.’

“He’s directing this one-person play on an iPhone. It was the giddiness that really got to me. Calling out the passing time, like he was a game show host. He was so inventive and creative. He’s also very critical of himself.”

The Batman is released in cinemas on 4 March.

Dano plays the Riddler in ‘The Batman' (EPA)

The film also stars Colin Farrell as Penguin, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Andy Serkis as Alfred.

Kravitz recently opened up about her portrayal of Catwoman, revealing that she had “interpreted” the character as being bisexual.

Read The Independent’s review of the film here.