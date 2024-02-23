BBC defends cringeworthy Andrew Scott interview about nude Barry Keoghan scene

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The BBC has defended its reporter who gave an “uncomfortable” interview with Andrew Scott at the Baftas last weekend.

The red carpet interview in question quickly went viral as viewers criticised the BBC’s Colin Paterson for repeatedly asking Scott about Barry Keoghan’s nude scene in Emerald Fennell’s film, Saltburn.

Scott, 47, who was snubbed for his lauded turn in Andrew Haigh’s drama All of Us Strangers, presented the Bafta for Best Animated Film during Sunday’s ceremony (18 February) at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

After establishing whether he knew fellow Irish actor Keoghan, Scott was asked about his reaction when he first saw the “naked dance scene” in Saltburn.

One of Saltburn’s most discussed moments is when Keoghan’s character, Oliver, struts through an empty house, naked, soundtracked by Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s classic pop hit “Murder on the Dancefloor”.

In response, Scott shook his head and after stuttering for a few seconds, added: “I won’t spoil it for anybody.”

Andrew Scott at the 2024 Baftas (Getty Images)

Despite the Sherlock star appearing embarrassed at the topic, Paterson continued: “There was a lot of talk about prosthetics. How well do you know him?”

At this, Scott shook his head again and left the conversation, as Paterson asked: “Too much?”

Some critics online suggested that the line of questioning inferred that the actor might know more intimate details about Keoghan because of his sexuality – Scott came out publicly as gay in an interview with The Independent in 2013.

In a statement shared on its website on Friday (23 February), the BBC said: “Our reporter began by asking Andrew Scott about the film he’d appeared in – All of Us Strangers – which was nominated for six Baftas.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“He then moved on to ask about the popularity of Irish actors where Barry Keoghan, star of Saltburn, was mentioned. Saltburn is a film which has had cultural impact, with Barry Keoghan’s scene at the end gaining a lot of attention in particular – something the actor has addressed himself.

“Our question to Andrew Scott was meant to be a light-hearted reflection of the discussion around the scene and was not intended to cause offence. Saltburn writer and director, Emerald Fennell, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, whose song ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ was used in the sequence, were also asked about the scene. We do, however, accept that the specific question asked to Andrew Scott was misjudged. After speaking with Andrew on the carpet, our reporter acknowledged on air that his questioning may have gone too far and that he was sorry if this was the case.”

Scott’s representatives did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment.