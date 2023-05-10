Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Film fans are ecstatic over news that Jenna Ortega will be starring in the much-anticipated Beetlejuice sequel.

The Warner Bros film begins production in London on Wednesday (10 May) before a theatrical release on 6 September 2024.

A follow-up to Tim Burton’s 1988 cult classic has been long awaited by movie fans who are rejoicing at news that a sequel is finally in the works over three decades later.

Original stars Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton will reprise their roles as Lydia Deetz and Beetlejuice, respectively.

Most exciting of all, however, is the new confirmation that Ortega – best known for her role in Netflix’s hit series Wednesday – will be playing a key role in the sequel.

Rumours that the Scream 6 star will be playing Lydia’s daughter have now been confirmed in what has been called a “perfect” casting by fans.

“I can’t wait to see this! Jenna Ortega is the perfect cast for it,” wrote one person.

Another added: “Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega as mother/daughter is already ICONIC.”

“Jenna Ortega as Winona Ryder’s daughter in Beetlejuice 2 is literally so perfect,” said a third person.

Someone else wrote: “OMG! Jenna Ortega kind of looks like Winona Ryder’s daughter so she should be perfect for Beetlejuice 2.”

“Winona AND Jenna in Beetlejuice?! Blessed,” said another.

Ortega previously worked with Burton on Netflix’s hit series Wednesday, in which she earned acclaim for her role as Wednesday Addams.

Also set to star in the sequel is The Leftovers’ Justin Theroux in an undisclosed role.

The original horror-comedy followed Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis as a married couple named Barbara and Adam Maitland.

When they die in a car crash, the couple find themselves stuck haunting their country residence, unable to leave the house when the awful Deetz family moves in.

In an attempt to scare away their unwelcome lodgers, the Maitlands enlist the help of Beetlejuice, a spirit who gives the Maitlands more than they bargained for.

A plot for the sequel – scheduled for a theatrical release on 6 September 2024 – is yet to be disclosed.