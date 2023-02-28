Bella Ramsay explains why she views Lena Dunham as a role model

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bella Ramsay has explained why she views Lena Dunham as her role model.

The 19-year-old actor revealed that she was introduced to Dunham through Nina Gold, who was the casting director for her 2022 film Catherine Called Birdy.

In a new Rolling Stone interview, Ramsay was asked to pay tribute to the woman who inspired her.

“[Lena Dunham] encourages me a lot and advocates to take care of myself,” Ramsay said of her role model. “I think self-care is something that both Lena and I struggle with.

“She’s been a really good role model in learning how to take care of yourself, especially within a busy on-set working environment.

Speaking of Dunham’s fibromyalgia diagnosis, Ramsay said: “I know she struggles with chronic illness, so to watch her stand up and speak out for what she needs and not be ashamed, but actually to share those needs with the people around her is amazing. She’s a total inspiration.”

Dunham revealed that she suffers from fibromyalgia in 2018. It is a long-term condition that causes pain all over the body.

The writer detailed what it’s like to suffer from the condition in an Instagram post.

“On the day after Dr Ford’s testimony I awoke with a start at 3am. It felt like every cell in my neck was singing,” Dunham wrote at the time. “My ankles and wrists were weak and my fingers didn’t do their assigned job.

“Yesterday I felt like I was suspended in gel, and when I meditated a line of pain zipped from my neck to my foot.”

The signs and symptoms for fibromyalgia can include pain and stiffness all over the body, fatigue and tiredness, depression and anxiety, sleep problems, and headaches, including migraine.

There could also be problems with thinking memory and concentration.