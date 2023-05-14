Ben Affleck video clears up claim he ‘argued’ with Jennifer Lopez on red carpet

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ben Affleck is being supported following claims he argued with Jennifer Lopez at a red carpet event.

New photos, which surfaced online on Thursday (11 May), appeared to show Affleck having a heated moment with Lopez at the premiere of her new film, The Mother.

However, the clip the photos were taken from has since been shared on social media, and it seemingly proves the couple were not arguing at all. Instead, it appears they were merely trying to work out the logistics of the event.

After Daily Loud shared photos from the clip, with the caption “Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez argue on the red carpet”, many defended the pair, with one fan replying: “No they didn’t lol.”

“It doesn’t look like they’re arguing,” an additional Twitter user wrote, adding; “It looks like they’re agreeing on a location or on something.”

A disclaimer has since appeared under the tweet, informing users that the photos are “misleading”.

The contextual note reads: “According to a video of the interaction, the couple was not arguing, but instead they were just having a conversation with each other.”

A lip reader corroborated this belief, claiming to Mail Online that Affleck, after posing for photos with his wife, said: “That’s us done?”

According to the lip reader, the Argo actor and director then gave her a kiss and asked if she was OK.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were not arguing on the red carpet (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

Find more reactions below:

The video comes days after another clip of a despondent-looking Affleck closing a car door for Lopez surfaced on TikTok.

Over the years, the Gone Girl star’s facial expressions have inspired memes on multiple occasions. In February, he went viral when he was captured looking bored at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

His wife even poked fun at his seemingly “miserable” facial expressions when she posted a screengrab from the film Air that showed her spouse frowning. In the caption of her Instagram post, she jokingly wrote: “My husband’s happy face.”

In response to the new video, one fan tweeted: “People need to understand that Ben Affleck’s face is just perpetually miserable even when he’s never been happier.”