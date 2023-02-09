Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jennifer Lopez has poked fun at her husband Ben Affleck’s frequent “miserable” facial expressions.

The singer, 53, appeared to mock the memes about the Gone Girl star, which speculate that he is in a constant state of unhappiness, with a new Instagram post, in which she shared a still from her husband’s new movie Air.

In the screengrab, a stoic Affleck could be seen with a furrowed brow. “My husband’s happy face,” Lopez jokingly wrote in a text caption on the post, which included a trailer for the movie.

“Air… Cannot wait!” Lopez added in the caption of the post, before tagging her husband’s co-stars Viola Davis, Matt Damon, Chris Tucker, Chris Messina and Jason Bateman.

Lopez’s post comes after Affleck became the subject of a new meme last weekend, after photos of the actor looking sad and exceptionally tired during the 2023 Grammys went viral.

“I”m crying, why does Ben Affleck look like he’d rather die than be here,” one person tweeted alongside a screenshot of a miserable-looking Affleck, while another said: “However bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now.”

Although many viewers were not surprised to see Affleck looking distraught, as the actor has been turned into a meme for his sad-looking facial expressions before, others suggested that he was upset over an alleged fight with Lopez during the awards show.

(Jennifer Lopez / Instagram)

Fans speculated that the pair had gotten into an argument after a video showed the couple engaging in what appeared to be a tense conversation as host Trevor Noah sat nearby.

However, Lopez appeared to hit back at the rumours that she and Affleck had been fighting with a video montage on Instagram, which included clips and photos of the couple looking glamorous at the Grammys together.

“Always the best time with my love, my husband,” the Hustlers star captioned the post.

On Instagram, Lopez’s latest post has sparked amusement among her followers, with many applauding her for the humorous response to Affleck’s glum-looking expression.

“Crying at the caption in the video,” one person commented, while another said: “Ha, talk about how to use a viral moment for something good.”

“HAHA, Jennifer thank god you have a sense of humour!” someone else wrote. “I love you and I love this movie already.”