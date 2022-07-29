Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ben Affleck is confirmed to return as Batman in the upcoming sequel film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The news was confirmed by Aquaman star Jason Momoa on Friday (29 July).

“REUNITED Bruce and Arthur,” he wrote in a caption of an Instagram post. “Love you and miss you Ben.

“WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. Busted on set all great things coming Aquaman 2. All my aloha j.”

Affleck first played the role of Bruce Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and then reprised the role as a cameo in 2016’s Suicide Squad. He was likewise present in 2017’s Justice League, and the recently released re-edit known as Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The two-time Oscar winner will also reprise the role for next year’s The Flash.

Momoa, meanwhile, played Aquaman in Batman v Superman and Justice League.

So far, there’s no information on how big Affleck’s role will be in the next Aquaman sequel, which is set to hit cinemas in March next year.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan and features Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, and Patrick Wilson.

The film will be released in cinemas on 17 March 2023.