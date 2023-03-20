Ben Affleck raves about working with Jennifer Lopez on new biopic movie

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ben Affleck has gushed over what a “joy” it has been to work alongside his wife, actor and singer Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck and Matt Damon’s recently-founded film production company, Artists Equity, is currently in the process of adapting former Arizona State wrestler Anthony Robles’ inspiring story into a movie.

Teasing their forthcoming title, Unstoppable, Affleck and Damon told CBS Sunday Morning’s Tracy Smith: “We’re just getting rolling on working again with Amazon.”

Smith coyly asked: “Who’s starring in that movie?”

“I know where you’re going with this. But I’m gonna tell you who the lead actor is,” Affleck responded. “We always hire the very best performers. And in this case, I can say every single person that’s been cast so far I think is the very absolute best choice.”

“You’re dancing around that Jennifer Lopez is also in this movie?” Smith suggested.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (Getty Images)

Finally giving in, Affleck said: “Yes, I believe Jennifer Lopez may be doing that movie. Can’t make it look like she’s doing it as a favour to me, but actually, she is.

Affleck and Lopez got married in July 2022, decades after they called off their first engagement in 2004.

“What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend. Because ultimately, like, your work becomes the lion’s share of what defines your life, in terms of the time you spend,” he said.

“And if you don’t like who you’re working with, and if you have difficulty or trouble at work, I think it’s one of the things that can really cause depression, anxiety and pain for people. And conversely, [if] you love the people at work, you probably have a pretty good life, you know?”

Unstoppable stars Jharrel Jerome as Robles, who was born with one leg and went on to win a National Championship for his university in 2011.

The biopic will follow the company’s debut film Air, about the legendary partnership between Nike and former NBA professional Michael Jordan.

Premiering in cinemas on 5 April, Air is directed by Affleck, who also stars in it opposite Damon and Viola Davis.