Elon Musk has drawn the ire of Taylor Swift fans with a series of unusual posts about the singer-songwriter.

The divisive CEO of Twitter and Tesla shared comments with followers on his social media site as the Swift began her new Eras Tour in Arizona.

Musk commented underneath a tweet from Dogecoin founder Billy Markus, which read: “Taylor Swift rules and if you disagree you’ll be kicked off the internet i’m pretty sure.”

“Her limbic resonance skill is exceptional,” Musk replied.

“Limbic resonance” refers to the notion that a person’s capacity for sharing deep emotional states stems from the brain’s limbic system.

Musk also responded directly to a tweet from Swift’s official account, which comprised four images of the singer on stage.

The 51-year-old billionaire responded to the collage with a “cigarette” emoji, seemingly implying that he thought Swift was “smoking”.

In another tweet, Musk reacted to a post from a user called “Teslaconomics”, which asked whether Musk and Swift would “make a cute couple”. He replied with a “crying laughing” emoji.

Swift fans were repelled by Musk’s shows of admiration for the artist, with many writing that he should “go to horny jail”.

“You stay away from her,” one person wrote, while another commented: “Elon Musk better leave Taylor Swift alone dawg.”

“I don’t know what a limbic resonance skill is but I’m gonna work on mine as soon as I find out,” one person joked.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Elon Musk for comment.

Taylor Swift performs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, 17 March 2023 (Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana)

The opening night of Swift’s tour drew rave reviews from critics and concert-goers, including The Independent’s Kelsey barnes.

In a five-star review, she wrote: “In the 44-song setlist that spans three hours and 15 minutes, [Swift] shows why the ‘era’ concept is so integral to who she is. Each chapter marks a specific shift in her artistry.

“There’s a palpable elation at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Costumes are emblazoned with hand-painted lyrics; faces are bright with glitter; hands are covered in Swift’s lucky number 13. The fans I speak to say the concert feels like ‘coming home’.”