Taylor Swift enjoyed a light-hearted dig at her TikTok fanbase during the opening night of her new tour.

The singer-songwriter, 33, was responding to a rumour that had circulated on TikTok that she dislikes one of her own albums – 2020’s Evermore.

On TikTok, fans of Swift have long joked that the artist “hates” the album, with videos being shared arguing both for and against this being the case.

Performing at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Friday (17 March), Swift alluded to the TikTok debate while introducing her song “Champagne Problems”.

“The Evermore album [is] an album I absolutely love... despite what some of you say on TikTok,” she quipped.

“I see it. I’ve seen all of it,” she added.

The gig was Swift’s first tour date since 2018, and comes at the start of an extensive US tour, titled The Eras Tour.

Evermore was released during the pandemic, just five months after Swift’s previous album, Folklore. Both albums were released as a surprise, with less than two days’ notice.

Taylor Swift’s plaid coat sold out after she wore it on ‘Evermore’ cover (Taylor Swift / Beth Garrabrant)

In a four-star review of the album for The Independent, Helen Brown wrote: “On her second surprise release of 2020, the world’s biggest pop star coolly refuses to reconfigure herself on demand.

“‘I can’t face reinvention / I haven’t met the new me yet,’ she sings on an album that finds her wandering deeper into the lovely lo-fi, indie dreamscape she began exploring on Folklore.”

Ahead of the beginning of The Eras Tour, Swift released four new tracks online.

Three of the four new recordings come from the singer’s re-recorded projects: “Eyes Open”, “Safe and Sound”, and “If This Was A Movie”.