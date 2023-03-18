Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Keanu Reeves and other co-stars have paid tribute to Lance Reddick following the actor’s sudden death aged 60.

On Friday (17 March), it was announced that Reddick, who appeared alongside Reeves in the John Wick film franchise, had been found dead at his home in Studio City, Los Angeles.

The actor’s publicist told press that he had died from natural causes.

As well as his role as Charon in John Wick, Reddick was best known for playing steely Baltimore police lieutenant Cederic Daniels in the acclaimed HBO drama The Wire.

His other best-known projects include Fringe, Bosch and Oz, and had appeared in more than a dozen video games.

Reeves issued a joint statement with filmmaker Chad Stahelski, who directed the forthcoming John Wick: Chapter Four.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with,” they said.

“Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

David Simon, who created The Wire, wrote on Twitter: “Consummate professional, devoted collaborator, lovely and gentle man, loyal friend. Could go on, but no, I can’t go on. This is gutting. And way, way, way too soon.”

Several of Reddick’s other former Wire co-stars paid tribute to the late star, including Wendell Pierce, who played “Bunk” Mooreland, and Isiah Whitlock Jr, who played Clay Davis.

“A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor,” Pierce tweeted. “The epitome of class.

“A sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here.”

Whitlock wrote: “Shocked and saddened by the news that Lance Reddick has passed away. Truly heartbreaking. RIP My friend. You will be missed. God speed.”