Fans are defending Ben Affleck after the actor found himself nominated for a Razzie.

The nominations for this year’s Golden Raspberries – nicknamed the Razzies – were announced on Monday (7 February). The awards celebrate the worst in filmmaking.

It came as no surprise to see the critically slated Diana the Musical and horror thriller Karen top the list.

Fans, however, were surprised to see Affleck landed with a Worst Supporting Actor nod for his role in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel.

The epic historical drama received mostly positive reviews when it was released in December last year, although it bombed at the box office.

The Last Duel portrays the last official judicial duel in France between a knight (Matt Damon) and his friend (Adam Driver) after the former’s wife (Jodie Comer) accuses his friend of rape.

Affleck co-wrote the script and plays the supporting role of the villainous Count Pierre d’Alencon.

Fans were baffled to learn that Affleck’s performance was nominated for a Razzie.

“Ben Affleck? Seriously? He was one of those who made The Last Duel at least watchable,” wrote one person.

Another added: “Ben Affleck actually gave a great performance in The Last Duel what the hell is this?”

A third person wrote: “Ben Affleck literally stole every scene in The Last Duel wtf.”

“Why am I seeing tweets about Ben Affleck getting nominated for a razzie for The Last Duel? He was great in that movie wtf,” wrote someone else.

Another user added: “I demand justice for that Ben Affleck Razzie nom because WHAT. He is not deserving of that at all.”

Elsewhere in the nominations, Bruce Willis was given his own category titled: “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie.”

The Die Hard star has previously been nominated for seven Razzies and won two of them.

The 2022 Razzies will take place on 26 March, the day before the Oscars.