Benedict Cumberbatch says he is ‘happy’ he wasn’t a child actor

Benedict Cumberbatch has said he is “happy” he did not start out his career as a child actor.

The Sherlock star said he was inspired to be an actor after watching performances by his mother, the Only Fools and Horses actor Wanda Venthom, but was discouraged from the “ridiculous choice of occupation” by his parents.

“I got bitten very early when I saw my mum perform,” he told W Magazine.

“I wasn’t a child actor, I’m happy about that. Nothing against people like my good cast members who have been, but I’m happy I had the experience I had.”

He added: “[My parents] discouraged it, of course they did.

“They were old enough when they’d had me to know that it was a ridiculous choice of occupation.”

But describing the moment he revealed his ambitions to them, he said: “There was a moment in a car park, I must have been in my early twenties; I was at university.

“I played Antonio Salieri in Amadeus, and I came out and said goodnight to them, and Dad got a hold of me by the shoulder and went, ‘Look, you are better at this now than I ever was or ever will be.’

“Half of the reason I’m doing it is just to go, ‘It’s going to be alright. I’m really enjoying this, and here’s my work.’

“I’m thrilled to show it to them and share it with them.”

Cumberbatch’s parents Wanda and Timothy (Evening News/Shutterstock)

Cumberbatch’s father Timothy Carlton has had a distinguished career in theatre and television, including credits in the BBC series Keeping Up Appearances.

Cumberbatch recently starred in Jane Campion’s 2021 dark western The Power of the Dog, alongside Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

The film, in which Cumberbatch stars as a gruff cowboy, just won three Golden Globes.

Additional reporting by Press Association.