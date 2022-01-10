The Golden Globes went ahead despite being pulled by NBC following a controversy surrounding voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

Last year, the organisation’s voting membership faced a Hollywood boycott after it was revealed there were no Black members.

Many studios and notable figures openly criticised the HFPA, with Tom Cruise going so far as to return his three awards.

Ultimately, NBC dropped the ceremony, meaning the 2022 edition will not being televised or streamed online. This year’s nominees were not be in attendance.

The HFPA announced each winner on its website. Find all the winners below – and a full rundown here.

Movies

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog WINNER

‘The Power of the Dog’ won Best Motion Picture, Drama (Netflicx)

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

tick, tick... BOOM!

West Side Story WINNER

‘West Side Story’ won Best Picture, Comedy or Musical (AP)

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog WINNER

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Jane Campion won Best Director for ‘The Power of the Dog’ (Getty Images for BFI)

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast WINNER

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Kenneth Branagh won Best Screenplay for ‘Belfast’ (Getty Images)

Best Non-English Language Picture

Compartment No 6

Drive My Car WINNER

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

‘Drive My Car’ won Best Non-English Language Picture (Sideshow/Janus Films)

Best Animated Picture

Encanto WINNER

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney film ‘Encanto’ won Best Animated Picture (DISNEY)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos WINNER

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Nicole Kidman won Best Actress for ‘Being the Ricardos’ (Glen Wilson/Amazon)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Will Smith – King Richard WINNER

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Will Smith won Best Actor for ‘King Richard’ (Getty)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story WINNER

Rachel Zegler won Best Actress for ‘West Side Story’ (AP)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM! WINNER

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – In the Heights

Andrew Garfield won Best Actor for ‘tick, tick... BOOM!’ (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story WINNER

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress for ‘West Side Story’ (Getty Images)

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The Power of the Dog WINNER

Kodi Smitt-McPhee won Best Supporting Actor for ‘The Power of the Dog’ (Getty Images for BFI)

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

The French Dispatch

Encanto

The Power of the Dog

Parallel Mothers

Dune WINNER

Hans Zimmer won Best Original Score for ‘Dune’ (Getty Images)

Best Original Song in a Motion Picture

King Richard, “Be Alive” – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

Encanto, “Dos Oruguitas”– Lin-Manuel Miranda

Belfast, “Down to Joy” – Van Morrison

Respect, “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

No Time to Die, “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell WINNER

Billie Eilish won Best Original Song for ‘No Time to Die’ (Getty Images for Variety)

Television

Best Television Series, Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession WINNER

‘Succession’ won Best Television Series, Drama (Graeme Hunter/HBO)

Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical

The Great

Hacks WINNER

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

‘Hacks’ won Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical (HBO Max)

Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Dopesick

American Crime Story: Impeachment

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad WINNER

‘The Underground Railroad’ won Best Limited Series (Kyle Kaplan/Amazon Studios)

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez – Pose WINNER

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez won Best Actress for ‘Pose’ (Getty Images)

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession WINNER

Omar Sy –Lupin

Jeremy Strong won Best Actor for ‘Succession’ (Getty Images)

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Eliss-Ross – Black-ish

Jean Smart – Hacks WINNER

Jean Smart won Best Actress for ‘Hacks’ (Getty Images)

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series, Comedy or Musical

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult –The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso WINNER

Jason Sudeikis won Best Actor for ‘Ted Lasso’ (Apple TV+)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain – Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown WINNER

Kate Winslet won Best Actress for ‘Mare of Easttown’ (HBO)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Oscar Isaac – Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton – Dopesick WINNER

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

Michael Keaton won Best Actor for ‘Dopesick’ (Getty Images)

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Andie MacDowell – Maid

Sarah Snook – Succession WINNER

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Sarah Snook won Best Supporting Actress for ‘Succession’ (Getty Images for AFI)

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su – Squid Game WINNER