The 2022 Golden Globes took place in a very different form than ever before.

One week into the new year, Hollywood stars usually gather on the red carpet for the first televised awards ceremony of the season.

However, due to a controversy regarding its voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the ceremony was pulled by NBC and the organisation was reportedly left unable to rally celebrity guests to attend.

This meant that the event took place without being shown live, leaving the HFPA to announce this year’s winners on its official website.

The big winners for 2022 were Jane Campion’s Netflix drama The Power of the Dog, Steven Spielberg’s version of West Side Story and HBO TV series Succession, which all received three trophies.

Campion took home Best Director, having previously been nominated for The Piano in 1994, with 25-year-old Australian actor Kodi Smitt-McPhee winning Best Supporting Actor. The film won Best Motion Picture, Drama, too.

It was West Side Story that took home Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical, with actors Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose winning Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.

Rounding out the acting categories were Andrew Garfield for his lead role in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tick, tick... BOOM!, Will Smith for his performance in King Richard, and Nicole Kidman, who won for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos.

Will Smith won Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for ‘King Richard’ (AP)

The Golden Globes also award the best in television, and Succession, which recently finished its third season, took home Best TV Series, Drama, as well as Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Sarah Snook.

Jeremy Strong, who stars in the show as Kendall Roy, beat his on-screen father, Brian Cox, to take home Best Actor in a Drama Series.

However, Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy) failed to win Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, with the award instead going to 77-year-old Korean actor O Yeong-su for his role as “the old man” in Netflix hit Squid Game.

O Yeong-su won Best Supporting Actor for his role in ‘Squid Game’ (Netflix)

Other drama series winners included Kate Winslet, who took home Best Actress in a Limited Series for Mare of Easttown, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, who became the first trans star to win Best Actress in AaDrama Series for her role in Pose.

Comedy wise, Jason Sudeikis took home Best Actor for Ted Lasso, with Jean Smart winning Best Actress for Hacks. Hacks ultimately beat Ted Lasso to win Best TV Series, Comedy or Musical, with Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad winning Best Limited Series.

Rounding out the TV winners was Michael Keaton, who won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Dopesick.

Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ won three Golden Globes in total (Getty Images for BFI)

The HFPA’s membership faced a Hollywood boycott in 2021 after it was revealed there were no Black members.

Many studios and notable figures openly criticised the HFPA, with Tom Cruise going so far as to return his three awards. Ultimately, NBC dropped the ceremony, meaning the 2022 edition will not being televised or streamed online.

Throughout this year’s ceremony, on the HFPA website, the organisation promoted its changes and expressed a desire to induct more changes ahead of the 2023 ceremony.

In August 2021, it announced a series of reforms, including an overhaul of its membership process in a bid to diversify, with its 83 members voting 63 to 19 in favour of the measures.

Find the full list of Golden Globes 2022 winners here.