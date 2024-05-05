Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Bernard Hill, the actor best known for roles in Titanic and the Lord of the Rings trilogy, has died at the age of 79.

Hill played Théoden, King of Rohan, in Oscar-winning fantasy trilogy, and the part of Captain Edward Smith in James Cameron’s disaster hit Titanic.

The news was confirmed to the BBC by the actor’s agent Lou Coulson, who said that he died in the early hours of Sunday morning (5 May).

A statement from Hill’s family is expected shortly.

Hill was also known for his role as Yosser Hughes in Alan Bleasdale's seminal British drama Boys from the Blackstuff.

Between The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) and Titanic (1997), Hill was the only actor in history to have appeared in multiple films with more 11 or more Oscar wins.

Born in Blackley, Manchester on 17 December 1944, Hill was raised in a Catholic family of miners, and studied at what is now the Manchester School of Theatre.

Actor Bernard Hill photographed in 2012 ( Getty Images )

After small parts in the BBC’s I, Claudius and Hard Labour, Hill’s breakthrough role came in 1979, playing a working-class Scouse man pushed to the brink by the brutality of the British welfare state in The Black Stuff. He then reprised the role three years later in the serialised sequel, Boys From the Black Stuff.

His character’s catchphrase, “gizza job”, became widely recognisable throughout the British viewing public.

Film parts followed, including Gandhi, Mountains of the Moon, Skallagrigg and Madagascar Skin (1995).

In the 1990s, Hill’s profile in Hollywood continued to grow, with major parts in films such as The Ghost and the Darkness, opposite Val Vilmer and Michael Douglas.

Hill as King Theoden in ‘Lord of the Rings' ( New Line )

In Titanic, Hill played the captain of the doomed vessel that sinks in the middle of the North Atlantic Ocean.

Hill’s character was introduced in the second Lord of the Rings film, The Two Towers. In the film, Theoden is a king who leads the people of Rohan. He reprised the role in the trilogy-capper Return of the King.

The actor’s other note-worthy roles include Philos in the Dwayne Johnson-starring supernatural thriller The Scorpion King, and Thomas Howard in the BBC’s six-part adaptation of Hilary Mantel's Wolf Hall.

Bernard Hill as Yosser Hughes in ‘Boys From The Blackstuff’ ( PA Media )

Hill’s most recent role comes in the Martin Freeman police drama The Responder, which begins on BBC One this Sunday.

He had been set to appear at Liverpool Comic-Con this week, with the event issuing a statement on Twitter. “We’re heartbroken to hear the news of Bernard Hill’s passing. A great loss. Thinking of his family at this very sad time, and wishing them a lot of strength,” read the post.

Folk musician Barbara Dickson also shared the news on Twitter, writing: “ It’s with great sadness that I note the death of Bernard Hill. We worked together in John, Paul, George, Ringo and Bert, Willy Russell marvellous show 1974-1975.

“A really marvellous actor. It was a privilege to have crossed paths with him. RIP Benny x”

More follows...