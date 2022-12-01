Lord of the Rings actor Bernard Hill says ‘money-making’ Rings of Power is ‘not the real thing’
Actor said Peter Jackson’s trilogy should have ‘completely’ put an end to future Tolkien adaptations
Not every Lord of the Rings actor is happy with The Rings of Power.
Starring in one of the most successful JRR Tolkien adaptations of all time does not automatically mean you will like what comes next – and Bernard Hill is proof of this.
The actor, who played King Theoden in Peter Jacksons’ trilogy (2001-03), has criticised Amazon Prime Video’s high-budget series, calling it “a money-making venture”.
Hill told Metro in a new interview: “I’m not interested in watching that or being in it.”
He added: “Good luck to them and all that stuff, but it’s not like the real thing.”
When asked if Jackson’s film series should have put an end to further Lord of the Rings adaptations, Hill, 77, replied: “Completely, yes.”
He even said Jackson was “pushing it” by turning The Hobbit into three films.
”It’s a tiny book,” he said, adding: “They did it really, really well. They expanded it [but] I think you can only stretch a piece of elastic so far.
“I think they managed it in The Hobbit because there were some really good things in ‘The Hobbit’ without a doubt.”
Meanwhile Hill’s Lord of the Rings co-star Andy Serkis, who played Gollum, has praised The Rings of Power, calling it “loyal” to Jackson’s trilogy.
The series, which shone a light on a period of Middle-earth history set thousands of years before Jackson’s trilogy. began on 1 September.
It also divided Tolkien readers, with some praising the lavish visual effects and others criticising the “goofy” dialogue.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies