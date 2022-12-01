Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power recasts Adar actor Joseph Mawle for season 2
New episodes will look a bit different when they arrive
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has recast a character for season two.
In September, the first season of the series based on the work of JRR Tolkien was released on Prime Video.
However, one new character created for the show that made an impression on viewers was Adar.
Adar, played by Joseph Mawle, was introduced as the leader of the orcs in the third episode.
He took centre stage as the series progressed, and by the end of the season, becomes “king of the Southlands” before changing the location’s name to Mordor, a reveal that was criticised by fans.
While the series will bring Adar back for more in season two, it’s been revealed that Mawle will no longer play him.
In a casting notice shared by Amazon on Thursday (1 December), Sam Hazeldine was announced as Mawles’s replacement, although no reason has been given.
Hazeldine will join new cast members Gabriel Akiwudike, Yasen ‘Zates’ Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle and Nicholas Woodeson in the new season.
The Independent has contacted Mawle for comment.
Speaking about the forthcoming new season, Vernon Sanders, Head of Global Television, Amazon Studios, said: “Since its premiere, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been bringing audiences together to experience the magic and wonder of JRR Tolkien’s magnificent Middle-earth.
“To date, season one is the top original series for Prime Video in every region and has been viewed by over 100 million people worldwide, a truly global hit that speaks to the universal nature of powerful storytelling.
“We welcome these wonderful actors to our ‘fellowship’ and look forward to telling more incredible Second Age stories in season two.”
Earlier this week, Bernard Hill, who played King Thedon in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy, criticised The Rings of Power, calling it a “money-making venture”.
