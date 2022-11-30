Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jonah Hill has filed to legally change his name, according to reports.

The Superbad actor, whose real name is Jonah Hill Feldstein, filed a petition last week in Los Angeles to drop his surname and officially go by his stage name.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ show Hill “request that the court decree the following name changes”, before listing the proposed change.

Hill isn’t the only star to have attempted to be known by his stage name in recent months.

Earlier in November, Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul filed to change his own name from Aaron Paul Sturtevant, dropping his real surname and adopting Paul.

His wife, actor Lauren Parsekian, also filed to officially take on Paul as her own name.

At the same time, Paul filed to change the name of their seven-year-old son to Ryden Caspian Paul.

They had originally called their child Casper Emerson Paul and had used his old name on social media.

According to reports at the time, the Pauls were seeking the name change in order to keep the surname consistent among the family.

Earlier this year, Hill announced that he would no longer be promoting the films he stars in after suffering anxiety attacks.

The 38-year-old made the decision around the release of his documentary Stutz in August, explaining that “through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events”.

“You won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself,” he said. “If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.”