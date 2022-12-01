27 celebrities who changed their names, from Jonah Hill to Tom Cruise

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s not uncommon for celebrities to change their names on their way to fame – so much so that fans usually aren’t aware that their favourite artists used to go by another moniker.

Some have elected to make the change official by legally taking on a new name, while others simply go by their chosen aliases.

In November, Jonah Hill reportedly filed to legally change his name, dropping his surname Feldstein to just go by Jonah Hill.

It follows after Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul filed to change his own name from Aaron Paul Sturtevant to simply Aaron Paul.

Other A-listers have also changed their names over the years.

Bob Dylan, for example, was born Robert Zimmerman but legally changed his name in 1962.

Portia de Rossi was once known as Amanda Lee Rogers, but like Dylan, she legally changed it, in her case at the age of 15.

This is a common move for performing artists, with David Bowie, Katy Perry and John Legend having all chosen new stage names for themselves on their path to fame.

Below are 27 celebrities who were born with very different names

Click through the bellow gallery to see what made the list