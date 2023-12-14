Beverly Hills Cop 4 trailer has left Eddie Murphy fans feeling nervous

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The first trailer for the latest Beverly Hills Cop sequel has been released, and fans are nervous over Eddie Murphy’s comeback as Axel Foley.

Netflix unveiled the first full look at the new film, which is the fourth in the comedy franchise, and set to arrive 40 years after the first Beverly Hills Cop introduced Murphy’s reckless detective,

The forthcoming follow-up, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, was first developed following the release of Beverly Hills Cop III in 1994, but only in 2019 did it find a home with the streaming service, which is distributing the project alongside Paramount Pictures.

Eddie Murphy first appeared as Axel Foley some 40 years ago (Paramount Pictures)

The 2024 movie will see Foley return to his old stomping ground of Los Angeles to investigate corruption within the police department.

Joining 62 year-old Murphy is his former co-star Judge Reinhold, 66, playing Lieutenant Billy Rosewood, and Paul Reiser, who’ll return as Foley’s partner Detective Jeffrey Friedman, 35 years after his appearance in Beverly Hills Cop II.

New cast additions include Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kevin Bacon, who’ll play detectives, and Taylour Paige. The Zola breakout will play Foley’s estranged daughter.

WATCH THE NEW TRAILER HERE:

Following the announcement of the trailer, Gordon-Levitt called Murphy the “GOAT” (Greatest of all Time).

He wrote on X/Twitter: “I’ve played a Gotham cop, a NOLA cop, now a Beverly Hills Cop opposite this GOAT. Teaser tomorrow.”

‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley’ is being released by Netflix in 2024 (Netflix)

However, having seen the trailer, many fans of the franchise have expressed their concern that the sequel might tarnish the original film’s reputation. The third film, released seven years after its much-loved predecessor, was not well received when it came out in the mid 1990s.

“Please don’t be garbage,” one fan wrote, with another adding: “As always with modern movies, I’m cautious but hopeful to be surprised.” An additional fan urged Netflix “not to f*** up this classic”.

Beverly Hills Cop isn’t the only 1980s film Murphy has returned to; in 2021, he appeared in Coming 2 America, which was a sequel to 1988 comedy Coming to America.

Speaking to Collider in 2019, Murphy described the films as a “bookend” to his career, which he launched as a comedian in 1980.

After rising to fame on US sketch show Saturday Night Live, Murphy went on to star in hit comedies 48 Hrs and Trading Places as well as Beverly Hills Cop, which spawned two sequels in 1987 and 1994.

The actor can currently be seen in Christmas family film Candy Cane Lane, which is available to stream on Prime Video. A release date for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is yet to be announced.