Beverly Hills Cop fans are all saying the same thing about Judge Reinhold after the actor was spotted on set.

Reinhold’s career took off in 1984 after he played junior detective Billy Rosewood, alongside Eddie Murphy, in the buddy comedy film.

Reinhold went on to appear in the film’s two sequels, released in 1987 and 1994. His other credits include Gremlins (1984), Ruthless People (1986) and The Santa Clause (1996).

In the past two decades, Reinhold’s high-profile film roles have dwindled, but fans were elated when a photo of him on set of Beverly Hills Cop 4, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, circulated on social media.

Shared by screenwriter David Stokes, the image shows Reinhold alongside co-star John Ashton, who is set to return as Sergeant John Taggart.

After the elation surrounding their return subsided, many couldn’t help but highlight that Reinhold, who is 65, now looks exactly like Mickey Rourke.

The Movie Robcast wrote: “Must admit, initially mistook Judge Reinhold for Mickey Rourke.”

@MrKylehammond added: “Why has Mickey Rourke replaced Judge Reinhold?!?!?!?!” while @AperturePawn wrote: “Thought Judge Reinhold was Mickey Rourke for a second there.”

“Judge Reinhold out here looking like a soft Mickey Rourke and it’s actually working for me,” @Nick_McG2 stated.

Below is a photo shared by Reinhold on Twitter in 2020, which, at the time, prompted many to draw comparisons with Rourke, also.

Judge Reinhold picture in 2020 (Twitter )

The film, which will be led by Eddie Murphy, is set to be released on Netflix.