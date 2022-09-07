Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Harry Styles and Chris Pine deny ‘spitting’ rumour sparked by viral video from Don’t Worry Darling premiere

Olivia Wilde’s psychological drama has been plagued by controversy, ahead of its premiere at the Venice Film Festival

Maanya Sachdeva
Wednesday 07 September 2022 06:00
Comments
Chris Pine baffled as Harry Styles gives bizarre description for Don't Worry Darling

Representatives for Don’t Worry Darling star Chris Pine have said claims that his co-star Harry Styles “spat” on him at the Venice Film Festival are a “complete fabrication”.

On Monday 5 September, a brief yet puzzling interaction between the pair at the Venice Film Festivalwent viral on social media.

Styles and Pine were at the Venice screening of Don’t Worry Darling with co-stars including lead actor Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde when the moment was captured on video.

In the clip, posted by Twitter user JZMaclin, it was claimed that Styles “appears to spit” on Pine while taking his assigned seat next to the actor, who then looks down at his lap and stops clapping.

By Tuesday 6 September, the clip had received over 5.5 million views, with many fans claiming Styles “definitely did” spit on his co-actor.

Recommended

Other viewers dismissed the “spitting” claim and said it was more likely that the pair were joking around.

Pine’s representative has now issued a statement to People,commenting: “This is a ridiculous story – a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.”

They added: “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

A source close to Styles also told The Independent that the alleged incident was “not true”.

The speculation surrounding the clip was likely fuelled by the controversies that have mired the press run for Don’t Worry Darling, including a dispute over the nature of actor Shia LaBeouf leaving the project, later being replaced by Styles.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Ahead of the film’s release, Wilde claimed she fired LaBeouf, who was initially cast opposite Pugh, in 2020 in order to create a “safe, trusting environment” on set, saying that his acting process “was not conducive to the ethos” that she demands in her productions.

However, LaBeouf, who is currently awaiting trial after being sued for “relentless abuse” by his former partner, the British musician FKA twigs, denied being fired. He sent Variety a video he claimed to have received from Wilde, which shows her asking him not to quit the project.

Recommended

Shortly after the Venice Film Festival press conference for Don’t Worry Darling, Alex Ritman confirmed that he “just tried to ask Olivia Wilde a question about Shia LaBeouf” at the conference but “the festival wouldn’t let me”.

The festival organisers apparently suggested Ritman’s question had already “been answered” as part of Wilde’s comments on the alleged feud with Pugh, who skipped the press conference.

News that Pugh would not be attending the panel came amid reports of a feud between herself and Wilde that have been ongoing since earlier this year.

The Midsommar actor, 26, walked the red carpet for the film’s premiere, as it was reported that she would.

You can read The Independent’s review of Don’t Worry Darling here.

This story was updated on Tuesday 6 September to include the response from Pine’s representative and a source close to Styles.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in