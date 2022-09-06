Jump to content
‘Miss Flo’: Florence Pugh’s stylist makes subtle dig at Olivia Wilde amid feud rumours

Wilde previously called Pugh ‘Miss Flo’ in a video shared by Shia LaBeouf

Tom Murray
Tuesday 06 September 2022 06:14
Olivia Wilde declines to comment on 'falling out' with Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh’s stylist called the actor “Miss Flo” in an apparent jibe at Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde.

The film, starring Pugh and Harry Styles, has been plagued by reports of behind-the-scenes drama, including a rumoured “falling out” between Pugh and Wilde.

One of the biggest indicators of this falling out came when Shia LaBeouf, who was originally cast in Styles’ role, shared a video of Wilde asking him to return to the production.

Appearing to hint at friction with Pugh, Wilde says in the clip: “I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo” – the same phrase used by Pugh’s stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray.

Wilde had previously claimed that she fired LaBeouf from the production to help ensure that Pugh felt “safe”, something LaBeouf denied.

On Monday (5 September), Pugh was not present at a press conference for the movie at Venice Film Festival, citing a late plane arrival as the reason.

When asked about the rumours at a press conference earlier in the day, Wilde said: “I can’t say enough how honoured I am to have her as our lead.

“She’s amazing in the film and as for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute, I think it’s sufficiently well nourished.”

While appearing on the red carpet on Monday (5 September) evening, Pugh appeared to hint at the discord when asked by a journalist what she found “inspiring” in the film.

“I think it’s very very inspiring to see a woman push back and say ‘no’, and question everything” she replied. “It’s very exciting to see a woman do that on and off camera.”

Early reviews of Don’t Worry Darling have seen critics left unenthused by the film, with Pugh’s performance nonetheless singled out for praise. Other critics have also heaped criticism on Styles’s performance.

For a timeline of all the behind-the-scenes controversies to have plagued Don’t Worry Darling, click here.

Don’t Worry Darling will be released in UK cinemas on 23 September.

