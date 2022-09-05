Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Colin Farrell received an approximate 13-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Banshees of Inisherin.

The 46-year-old Irish actor reunites with Brendan Gleeson and director Martin McDonagh in the forthcoming drama about two men whose life-long friendship is abruptly ended.

When Farrell’s Pádraic sets out to repair the damaged relationship, Gleeson’s Colm delivers a shocking ultimatum.

The two actors previously led McDonagh’s 2008 crime-comedy movie In Bruges.

According to Variety, who was present at the recent Venice debut, McDonagh, Farrell, Gleeson, and co-star Kerry Condon were met with the “longest and loudest reception” of any film that premiered at the festival this season.

It was speculated that this might have been in response to Farrell “who broke with tradition by wading into the crowd to take selfies with fans and sign autographs, which only made the cheering grow louder and more sustained”.

Earlier at the festival, Brendan Fraser was moved to tears when he too received a standing ovation for his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale.

‘The Banshees of Inishirin’ Venice Film Festival standing ovation (Ramin Setoodeh/ Twitter screenshot)

Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde’s new film, Don’t Worry Darling, has received widespread press coverage for its behind-the-scenes controversies.

During the panel, director Wilde addressed rumours of a “falling out” with the film’s star, Florence Pugh.

The Banshees of Inisherin premieres in cinemas on 21 October.