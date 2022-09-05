Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Florence Pugh arrives at Venice Film Festival ahead of Don’t Worry Darling premiere

The actor wore an all-purple ensemble

Laura Hampson
Monday 05 September 2022 15:21
Comments
Olivia Wilde asks Shia LaBeouf not to quit Don’t Worry Darling in leaked video

Florence Pugh has arrived in Venice ahead of the Don’t Worry Darling premiere that is set to take place on Monday evening (5 September).

The 26-year-old actor flew to Italy from Budapest where she has been filming the sequel to Dune.

Her afternoon flight meant she was unable to attend the press conference for her new film, which was directed by Olivia Wilde, and co-stars Harry Styles, Chris Pine, and Gemma Chan.

Wilde, Styles, Pine and Chan all appeared at a photocall for the film on Monday morning before the press conference.

Pugh will attend the premiere of the controversial film, before flying back to Budapest on Tuesday morning.

Recommended

For her airport arrival look, Pugh donned a Valentino royal purple co-ord set consisting of shorts, a bralette top, and an oversized shirt all in the same design.

The look was pulled from the Valentino Resort 2023 collection, and Pugh accesorised it with black sunglasses, gold earrings, and a gold septum hoop.

Florence Pugh in Venice on 5 September

(Getty Images)

The actor also posted the look to Instagram, writing: “I’m here. With Granzo Pat. #venicefilmfestival.”

The second image of the series gave fans a sneak peak as to what Pugh could be wearing at the film’s premiere, as she showed an array of red Valentino lipsticks on a makeup table.

Fans were quick to comment on Pugh’s look, with fashion designer Harris Reed writing: “You look F***ING STUNNING I LOVE YOU.”

While actor Rachel Zegler wrote: “Gorgeous gorgeous girls.”

Recommended

Pugh’s appearance at the premier comes after a rumoured feud between the actor and Wilde.

When asked about the feud during today’s press conference, Wilde replied: “She’s amazing in the film and as for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute, I think it’s sufficiently well nourished.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in