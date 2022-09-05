Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Florence Pugh has arrived in Venice ahead of the Don’t Worry Darling premiere that is set to take place on Monday evening (5 September).

The 26-year-old actor flew to Italy from Budapest where she has been filming the sequel to Dune.

Her afternoon flight meant she was unable to attend the press conference for her new film, which was directed by Olivia Wilde, and co-stars Harry Styles, Chris Pine, and Gemma Chan.

Wilde, Styles, Pine and Chan all appeared at a photocall for the film on Monday morning before the press conference.

Pugh will attend the premiere of the controversial film, before flying back to Budapest on Tuesday morning.

For her airport arrival look, Pugh donned a Valentino royal purple co-ord set consisting of shorts, a bralette top, and an oversized shirt all in the same design.

The look was pulled from the Valentino Resort 2023 collection, and Pugh accesorised it with black sunglasses, gold earrings, and a gold septum hoop.

Florence Pugh in Venice on 5 September (Getty Images)

The actor also posted the look to Instagram, writing: “I’m here. With Granzo Pat. #venicefilmfestival.”

The second image of the series gave fans a sneak peak as to what Pugh could be wearing at the film’s premiere, as she showed an array of red Valentino lipsticks on a makeup table.

Fans were quick to comment on Pugh’s look, with fashion designer Harris Reed writing: “You look F***ING STUNNING I LOVE YOU.”

While actor Rachel Zegler wrote: “Gorgeous gorgeous girls.”

Pugh’s appearance at the premier comes after a rumoured feud between the actor and Wilde.

When asked about the feud during today’s press conference, Wilde replied: “She’s amazing in the film and as for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute, I think it’s sufficiently well nourished.”