Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles attend photocall for Don’t Worry Darling at Venice Film Festival
The appearance comes after it was confirmed that Florence Pugh would not attend the press conference for the controversial film
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have just made their first public appearance to promote their new film, Don’t Worry Darling.
Arriving separately by boat to the event at the Venice Film Festival on Monday (5 September), the couple were joined by Gemma Chan and Chris Pine for the photocall – but Styles’ co-star Florence Pugh was noticeably absent.
It was confirmed earlier on Monday that Pugh would not be taking part in the press conference for the film – which has seen a slew of controversy over the past month – but that she would be making an appearance on the red carpet for the premiere.
At the photocall, director Wilde donned a two-piece bright green co-ord, black boots and a black bralette under her jacket.
Styles opted for oversized Elton John-esque sunglasses, a cream blazer, white singlet, blue necktie and oversized navy trousers.
Pine, who stars in the film alongside Styles, Pugh and Gemma Chan, wore a loose white shirt, black blazer and bright red trousers.
Chan also attended the photocall alongside Pine wearing a grey peplum singlet top and oversized gold cargo trousers.
The photocall took place ahead of the press conference for the film, and the red carpet premiere for the film is expected to take place later today.
Pugh is expected to arrive in Venice later this afternoon to attend the red carpet. She will be flying in from Budapest where she has been filming the sequel to Dune.
According to Deadline, Pugh will be returning to Budapest on Tuesday morning (6 September).
Don’t Worry Darling is out in cinemas on 23 September.
