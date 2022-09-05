Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have just made their first public appearance to promote their new film, Don’t Worry Darling.

Arriving separately by boat to the event at the Venice Film Festival on Monday (5 September), the couple were joined by Gemma Chan and Chris Pine for the photocall – but Styles’ co-star Florence Pugh was noticeably absent.

It was confirmed earlier on Monday that Pugh would not be taking part in the press conference for the film – which has seen a slew of controversy over the past month – but that she would be making an appearance on the red carpet for the premiere.

At the photocall, director Wilde donned a two-piece bright green co-ord, black boots and a black bralette under her jacket.

Styles opted for oversized Elton John-esque sunglasses, a cream blazer, white singlet, blue necktie and oversized navy trousers.

Pine, who stars in the film alongside Styles, Pugh and Gemma Chan, wore a loose white shirt, black blazer and bright red trousers.

Chan also attended the photocall alongside Pine wearing a grey peplum singlet top and oversized gold cargo trousers.

Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde at the photocall for ‘Don’t Worry Darling' (AFP via Getty Images)

The photocall took place ahead of the press conference for the film, and the red carpet premiere for the film is expected to take place later today.

Pugh is expected to arrive in Venice later this afternoon to attend the red carpet. She will be flying in from Budapest where she has been filming the sequel to Dune.

According to Deadline, Pugh will be returning to Budapest on Tuesday morning (6 September).

Don’t Worry Darling is out in cinemas on 23 September.