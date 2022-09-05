Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles attend photocall for Don’t Worry Darling at Venice Film Festival

The appearance comes after it was confirmed that Florence Pugh would not attend the press conference for the controversial film

Laura Hampson
Monday 05 September 2022 11:52
Comments
Olivia Wilde asks Shia LaBeouf not to quit Don’t Worry Darling in leaked video

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have just made their first public appearance to promote their new film, Don’t Worry Darling.

Arriving separately by boat to the event at the Venice Film Festival on Monday (5 September), the couple were joined by Gemma Chan and Chris Pine for the photocall – but Styles’ co-star Florence Pugh was noticeably absent.

It was confirmed earlier on Monday that Pugh would not be taking part in the press conference for the film – which has seen a slew of controversy over the past month – but that she would be making an appearance on the red carpet for the premiere.

At the photocall, director Wilde donned a two-piece bright green co-ord, black boots and a black bralette under her jacket.

Styles opted for oversized Elton John-esque sunglasses, a cream blazer, white singlet, blue necktie and oversized navy trousers.

Recommended

Pine, who stars in the film alongside Styles, Pugh and Gemma Chan, wore a loose white shirt, black blazer and bright red trousers.

Chan also attended the photocall alongside Pine wearing a grey peplum singlet top and oversized gold cargo trousers.

Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde at the photocall for ‘Don’t Worry Darling'

(AFP via Getty Images)

The photocall took place ahead of the press conference for the film, and the red carpet premiere for the film is expected to take place later today.

Pugh is expected to arrive in Venice later this afternoon to attend the red carpet. She will be flying in from Budapest where she has been filming the sequel to Dune.

Recommended

According to Deadline, Pugh will be returning to Budapest on Tuesday morning (6 September).

Don’t Worry Darling is out in cinemas on 23 September.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in